Man Exposed Himself To Two Women Near Busy Woodbridge Intersection, Police Say

Rodney Kayne Byrne, who has no fixed address, was detained and charged with incident exposure following an incident in Woodbridge that played out on Jan. 16, according to officials.

Officers were called shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday near the area of Potomac Mills Road and Opitz Boulevard, where two women - 29 and 37 - were walking in the area and spotted Byrne allegedly exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, they said.

The women were able to leave the area and call the police, who were quickly responded and took Byrne into custody without further incident.

Byrne was charged with indecent exposure and he is released on a court summons. His next court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.