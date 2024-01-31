Man 'Euthanizing' Elderly Dog Arrested In Haymarket: Police

John James Ogle was trying to "euthanize" his cocker spaniel-poodle mix in a wooded area near Verde Place and Piedmont Drive in Haymarket around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, Prince William County police said.

Ogle fired one round followed by several other rounds until the dog was dead. authorities said.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Animal Control Officers were contacted to remove the dog from the area.

Ogle was charged with felony cruelty to animals, shooting in a public place, and improper disposal of a companion animal, then released on personal recognizance.

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on Personal Recognizance

