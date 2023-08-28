Dumfries Man Shoots GF's Brother During Argument In Spotsylvania: Police

Emanuel Latrell James, of Dumfries, had been arguing with his girlfriend when her the 24-year-old brother came outside to help her near 3300 Hidaway Court in Rockland Creek Estates, around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, officials in Spotsylvania said.

At some point during the argument, James pulled out a gun and shot the man. James is wanted for Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and Malicious Wounding.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.