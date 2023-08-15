Devious Duo Who Forced Man To Dumfries Bank At Gunpoint Apprehended, Police Say

Julianne Esmerelda Luciano-Rosario, 18, of Dumfries, and Marvin Gnansounou, 27, of Stafford, are facing a host of charges after being picked up for their alleged roles in an armed robbery late last month.

On Sunday, July 30, police say that officers were called to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries, after the 68-year-old man arranged to meet up with a woman in the area.

Shortly after Luciano-Rosario got into her victim's car, it is alleged that another man - later identified as Gnansounou - got in and pulled out a gun, demanding cash.

The pair forced the 68-year-old man to drive to a nearby bank, where he was instructed to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money. He then drove them away.

No injuries were ultimately reported.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department announced that the two had been arrested without incident on warrants that had previously been issued.

Luciano-Rosario and Gnansounou were both charged with charged with:

Robbery;

Abduction;

Carjacking;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Credit card larceny.

Their court date and bond information was unavailable on Tuesday afternoon.

