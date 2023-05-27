Fair 72°

Police ID Motorcyclist, 34, Killed In Ashburn Crash

Authorities have identified the 34-year-old motorcyclist killed in a Memorial Day Weekend crash in Loudoun County.

Ashburn EMS Photo Credit: Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department - AVFRD Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Erik E. Grier, of Ashburn, is believed to have lost control of his bike while riding north on Claiborne Parkway near Harry Byrd Highway Friday, May 26 around 2:40 p.m. the county sheriff's office said.

Grier struck the guardrail and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Anyone with information, please contact Investigator Alpy at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. 

