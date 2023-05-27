Police ID Motorcyclist, 34, Killed In Ashburn Crash

Erik E. Grier, of Ashburn, is believed to have lost control of his bike while riding north on Claiborne Parkway near Harry Byrd Highway Friday, May 26 around 2:40 p.m. the county sheriff's office said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on northbound

Grier struck the guardrail and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Anyone with information, please contact Investigator Alpy at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

