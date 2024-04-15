Loudoun Sheriff Names 6 Creeps Busted In Undercover Internet Sting

The arrests were the result of a week-long internet chat operation between the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Northern Virginia—Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (NOVA-DC ICAC) during the week of April 8.

All six adult males believed they were communicating with children under the age of 15 on a variety of chat and social media platforms, the county sheriff's office said.

Those arrested include:

Julio Camajuare Cisneros, 66, of Herndon: Charge: 18.2-374.3 / Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offences Involving Children

Rodney Stevens Martin, 62, of Sterling, VA: Charge: 18.2-374.3 / Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offences Involving Children

Kodee Michael Matz, 23, of Herndon: Charge: 18.2-374.3 / Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children

Miguel Angel Ibarra Parada, 36, of Sterling: Charge: 18.2-374.3 / Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children

Yotin Singtong, 39, of Bethesda: Charge: 18.2-374.3 / Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children, Charge: 18.2-374.1 / Possession, Reproduction, Distribution, Solicitation, and Facilitation of Child Pornography, Charge: 18.2-370 / Indecent Liberties

George Washington (AKA Donnie Gray Lee), 36, of Mount Vernon, VA: Charge: 18.2-374.3 / Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children: Charge: 18.2-370 / Attempted Indecent Liberties

The Fairfax County Police Department, Herndon Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Prince William County Police Department, United States Secret Service, and Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

