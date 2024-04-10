William Riddell, 40, of Chantilly, was arrested in Kansas on March 30, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The investigation into Riddell began when detectives learned he may have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child in Fairfax County, police said.

Riddell privately taught music in the Chantilly area and was employed with Loudoun County Public Schools between 2008 and 2013 as a part-time substitute teacher. In 2012, Riddell was a paid Booster clinician, a non-FCPS employee, at Chantilly High School.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered electronic evidence of child sex abuse material belonging to Riddell. The initial report of an inappropriate relationship with a minor is still under investigation.

Detectives obtained warrants for one count of Possession of Child Pornography 1st offense, nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography 2nd offense, one count of Reproduction of Child Pornography 1st offense, and three counts of Reproduction of Child Pornography 2nd offense.

Riddell was arrested by the Salina Police Department in Kansas last month and is being held pending his extradition to Fairfax County.

Riddell's LinkedIn shows he worked as a percussion instructor at Chantilly High School from 2003 to 2012. He then worked as the Percussion Caption Head at Freedom High School in South Riding. He has worked as an instrument teacher for The Music Stores LLC since 2012, and appears to freelance as a designer of marching band and winter percussion shows.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims and are looking to speak with anyone who believes they, or their children, may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with Riddell.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.