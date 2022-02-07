Sterling Teen Charged With Shooting 3 People In Loudoun County: Police

A Loudoun County teenager is charged with shooting three people last month in Sterling, police said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office arrested the unnamed teen in connection with the June 11 shooting on N. Fillmore Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Three people were wounded in the shooting, and deputies said the teen targeted at least one of the victims, the Sheriff's Office said. Responders rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were later released.

Deputies arrested the teenager on June 13 following a traffic stop in Loudoun County. The 17-year-old had a gun on him, and deputies charged him with multiple firearms felonies. Authorities didn't say why deputies pulled him over. He was being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies later tied him to the shooting, they said. Officials charged him with attempted aggravated murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and four counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, deputies said.

