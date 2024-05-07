Disoriented Resident Rescued, 3 Hurt In Sterling House Fire: Officials

At 8:21 p.m., Friday, May 3, fire and rescue units responded to a house fire in the 45000 block of Old Ox Road in Sterling where flames were shooting out of the home, and one person was still inside, officials said.

Firefighters made entry, quickly extinguishing the fire, and rescued one occupant who had become disoriented and overcome by smoke. The victim was promptly treated by EMS and transported by ground to Med-Star Washington Hospital Center for further medical attention. A second resident and a bystander were also treated and taken to Reston Hospital. No first responders were injured.

An investigation found that the fire was accidental, due to an unspecified electrical event in a cord behind the couch. Damages were estimated at 138,663 ($130,200 - Structure, $8463 – Contents).

"Residents are reminded to always use caution when using extension cords and surge protectors, for additional electrical safety information, please visit the National Fire Protection Association," Loudoun County Fire & Rescue said. "The most important safety precaution residents can take against fire is having working smoke alarms."

