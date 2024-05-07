Reports Of Gunmen Prompt Crackdown Of Assassins Game From Loudoun County Schools

The popular game notorious for its competitive nature can span several weeks and involves students using water guns or paint gums to play tag, outside of school hours.

In a letter dated May 3, Loudoun County Public School officials said that the sheriff's office has received reports from citizens saying they are seeing people walking around with guns in public — "mistaking the water guns for real ones."

"We are deeply concerned that this game could result in serious accidents or misunderstandings that could potentially endanger lives," the letter reads.

Officials emphasized that the game is not a school-sponsored activity, and strongly discouraged students from participating in the game.

"We urge you to have a conversation with your child about the risks associated with this game," LCPS officials said. "Please encourage them to refrain from participating in this activity."

