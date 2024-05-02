Ashburn Woman Wins $1.6M Playing VA Lottery: 'I Just Kept Hitting'

That's what Marion Campbell would say to herself.

Well, the Ashburn woman can stop saying it, because it finally happened: Campbell won $1,630,146 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Marvelous Money: Vegas Nights game.

She started playing, and winning, one night after work.

“I just kept hitting,” she said. “It was kind of surreal!”

Marvelous Money: Vegas Nights is one of dozens of online instant games available on the Virginia Lottery app and at valottery.com. The jackpot grows as more people play. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.31.

In addition to online instant games, players can purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match plays online. Players need to be at least 18 years of age and physically located in Virginia.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Campbell lives in Loudoun County, which received more than $23.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

