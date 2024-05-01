Leesburg Man Splits VA Lottery Ticket With Another Winner

Darrell Terry, of South Boston, and Lou Malfi, of Leesburg, won the tickets in the Cash 5 on Feb. 28, with EZ Match drawing.

Terry bought his winning ticket at Blue Ridge Tobacco & Candle, located at 1024 Bill Tuck Highway in South Boston while Malfi bought his online using the VA Lottery app.

The jackpot for that drawing was $245,000, which means Terry and Malfi each received $122,500 before taxes. The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-6-14-21-27.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot starting at a minimum of $200,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

