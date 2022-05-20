Scholarship Created To Honor 13-Year-old Leesburg Cancer Victim

Quinn William Gorman battled bone cancer for nearly four years before he died on May 9.

While a devastating blow to his family and friends, they are determined to do good deeds to help the boy leave a legacy.

Quinn's parents, Peter and Nikki Gorman, created the Quinn Gorman Academic Scholarship to benefit students at Riverside High School, the school he would have attended. Diane Florczyk, a family friend, started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for it.

The campaign has raised more than $30,000 in three days from 225 donors. That's $5,000 shy of the goal. Anything over that amount will allow them to help more students, the page says.

"Quinn loved every aspect of learning," Florczyk notes in the GoFundMe campaign. "He loved being in the classroom, listening to his teachers, and his exchanges with his classmates. He loved to read and even enjoyed homework.

"Each subject was an adventure and challenge, and he viewed education as a privilege from the start — most especially when it became impossible for him to attend school due to treatments or when he was no longer physically able."

The family will meet with Riverside High School administrators to determine how students can apply for the scholarship.

Click here to read more about the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.