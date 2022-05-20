Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Return to your home site

Menu

Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
News

Scholarship Created To Honor 13-Year-old Leesburg Cancer Victim

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Quinn William Gorman died on May 9 after a nearly four year fight against osteosarcoma.
Quinn William Gorman died on May 9 after a nearly four year fight against osteosarcoma. Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe

Quinn William Gorman battled bone cancer for nearly four years before he died on May 9. 

While a devastating blow to his family and friends, they are determined to do good deeds to help the boy leave a legacy.

Quinn's parents, Peter and Nikki Gorman, created the Quinn Gorman Academic Scholarship to benefit students at Riverside High School, the school he would have attended. Diane Florczyk, a family friend, started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for it. 

The campaign has raised more than $30,000 in three days from 225 donors. That's $5,000 shy of the goal. Anything over that amount will allow them to help more students, the page says. 

"Quinn loved every aspect of learning," Florczyk notes in the GoFundMe campaign. "He loved being in the classroom, listening to his teachers, and his exchanges with his classmates. He loved to read and even enjoyed homework. 

"Each subject was an adventure and challenge, and he viewed education as a privilege from the start — most especially when it became impossible for him to attend school due to treatments or when he was no longer physically able."

The family will meet with Riverside High School administrators to determine how students can apply for the scholarship. 

Click here to read more about the GoFundMe campaign.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.