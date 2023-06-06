Varsity Soccer Played Killed In Fairfax County Drug Robbery Was 'Fiercely Loyal'

As of Tuesday, June 6, more than $4,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Braden Deahl, a senior and varsity soccer player at Washington Liberty High School.

Services for the other victim of the May 29 incident, Jonas Skinner, were being handled by Loudoun Funeral Chapel.

Deahl had been recruited to attend and play soccer for St. Mary's College of Maryland, and was being remembered as a "fiercely loyal" friend and teammate.

"He was described by coaches as having the heart of a lion, indispensable in the backfield, and a pleasure to coach," his memorial reads.

"He was also a lover of adventure, whether on the ski slopes (a true daredevil on the double black diamonds) or in the ocean (the bigger the waves the better). He was a loving son, brother and friend to many. A young man whose light "burned bright" and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18, of Falls Church, has been charged with robbery resulting in death in the deaths of Skinner and Deahl.

