Third Passenger Dies Days After Fatal Crash Left Six Hospitalized In Virginia: Police

Yan Zhou, 68, of Burke, is the third person who has died from injuries related to the Annandale crash, which sent six people to Virginia hospitals, two of whom have already died, according to officials.

At around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the intersection of Braddock Road and Bradfield Drive in Annandale, where there was a reported crash that resulted in the death of Yun Hu, who was pronounced at the scene, according to officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, the agency announced that a second person, 63-year-old Fairfax resident Hong Tang, has also died from injuries sustained in the crash. The following day, they declared Zhou's death.

Investigators say that the driver of a 2006 Lexus RX330I attempted a left turn from Bradfield Drive onto westbound Braddock Road, crossing in front of the driver of a 2024 BMW X6 who was traveling eastbound on Braddock Road, resulting in the crash.

The Lexus had five people inside, while the BMW had two. All were taken to the hospital. Tang and Zhou were both passengers in the Lexus.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the fatal crash.

There have now been five traffic crash fatalities to date in Fairfax County in 2024, up one from the previous year as of Feb. 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fatal incident or events leading up to it can contact the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (703) 280-0543.

