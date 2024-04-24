Mostly Cloudy 60°

Virginia Lottery Winner

A Fairfax County man thought he'd won $800 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Ca$h Corners Crossword scratcher game.

Miguel Garcia bought his winning ticket at Harris Teeter, located at 6351 Columbia Pike in Falls Church.

 Photo Credit: Virginia Lottery
Cecilia Levine
He was more than just a little surprised when Virginia Lottery officials looked at the ticket and informed him that he’d actually won $100,000.

“I like this game because it’s challenging and takes longer to play,” he said as he claimed his prize.

Ca$h Corners Crossword is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to that $100,000 top prize. This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means four more top prizes remain unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.01.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. 

