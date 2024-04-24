He was more than just a little surprised when Virginia Lottery officials looked at the ticket and informed him that he’d actually won $100,000.

Miguel Garcia bought his winning ticket at Harris Teeter, located at 6351 Columbia Pike in Falls Church.

“I like this game because it’s challenging and takes longer to play,” he said as he claimed his prize.

Ca$h Corners Crossword is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to that $100,000 top prize. This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means four more top prizes remain unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.01.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

