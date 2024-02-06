Second Passenger Dies Days After Fatal Crash Left Six Hospitalized In Virginia: Police

At around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the intersection of Braddock Road and Bradfield Drive in Annandale, where there was a reported crash that resulted in the death of Yun Hu, who was pronounced at the scene, according to officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, the agency announced that a second person, 63-year-old Fairfax resident Hong Tang, has also died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators say that the driver of a 2006 Lexus RX330I attempted a left turn from Bradfield Drive onto westbound Braddock Road, crossing in front of the driver of a 2024 BMW X6 who was traveling eastbound on Braddock Road, resulting in the crash.

The Lexus had five people inside, while the BMW had two. All were taken to the hospital. Tang was a passenger in the Lexus.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the fatal crash.

There have now been four traffic crash fatalities to date in Fairfax County in 2024, up one from the previous year as of Feb. 6.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.