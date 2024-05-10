22-Year-Old Sterling Man Killed In Georgetown Pike Crash Was Speeding, Cops Say

Osman Elgamri, of Sterling, was operating a 2017 Lexus IS300 when he left the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, county police said.

Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Great Falls.

Elgamri, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminarily, detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash. Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if alcohol or narcotics were also factors in the crash.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

There have been 11 traffic crash fatalities in the county to date in 2024. In 2023, there were 6 traffic crash fatalities year to date.

