Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Motorists Delayed By Fatal Motorcycle Crash Blocking Route 28 In Fairfax County

Some motorists in Fairfax County were slowed to a halt on Thursday afternoon in advance of the evening commute due to a confirmed fatal crash on Route 28.

The scene of the crash at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

The scene of the crash at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of Route 28 at around 2:30 p.m. on June 27 to allow police to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic was being detoured detoured onto Air and Space Museum Parkway while the Fairfax County Police Department investigated.

Details about the crash were not available later on Thursday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE