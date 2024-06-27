Motorists Delayed By Fatal Motorcycle Crash Blocking Route 28 In Fairfax County

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of Route 28 at around 2:30 p.m. on June 27 to allow police to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic was being detoured detoured onto Air and Space Museum Parkway while the Fairfax County Police Department investigated.

Details about the crash were not available later on Thursday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

