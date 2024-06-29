Car Wash Employee Killed, Two Others Injured In Fairfax Coutny Crash, Police Say

Fairfax resident Martha Clemencia Nguyen has been identified by police as the person who died at an area hospital after a driver struck a group of employees in the parking lot of the Flagship Carwash in the 10800 block of Fairfax Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, shortly before 11 a.m. on June 29, officers were called to the car wash, where there was a reported crash that left three employees of the business suffering from various injuries.

Investigators say that after exiting the car wash bay, a customer hit a nearby car on the lot before striking the group of employees, all of whom were taken to the hospital, where Nguyen was later pronounced dead.

The other two employees' injuries were less severe.

It remains under investigation late on Saturday afternoon, though officials made note that neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the fatal incident.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

