Son Gives Vienna Mom $1 Powerball Ticket

Maria Roldan’s son had a Powerball ticket, but he was about to go on vacation and would miss the drawing. So he gave his Vienna mother the ticket.

That turned out to be a $1 million gift. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers in the March 11 drawing. In fact, it was the only ticket in the nation to win the $1 million prize in that drawing.

Roldan didn’t realize how much she had won until she and her son took the ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s Northern Virginia customer service center in Woodbridge.

“You are kidding, right?” her son asked Lottery officials.

It was no joke. The winning numbers were 1-3-7-16-66, and the Powerball number was 5. The only number the ticket didn’t match was the Powerball number. If it had matched all six numbers, it would have won a jackpot estimated at $532 million.

The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 2242 Gallows Road in Dunn Loring.

She’s not the only winner. Retailers that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

