'Rose Ruse' Burglars Wanted In Fairfax County Busted In Georgia: Police

Police identified the suspect vehicle on Jan. 17 and found it was traveling through a residential area in Cobb County, GA, Fairfax County police said.

Local detectives notified the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) who said the vehicle had been involved in a recent burglary in their jurisdiction.

Through real-time coordination with CCPD by FCPD detectives, CCPD officers were able to arrest the four suspects into custody and charge them in relation to their burglary.

The following individuals will face charges in Fairfax County, too, police said.

Juan Pablo Montecinos Neira, 34, was charged with three counts of Burglary.

Rey Jesus Arturo Morales Caruin, 27, was charged with three counts Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Dylhan Jesus Esteban Osorio Jara, 23, was charged with three counts of Burglary.

Karla Alejandra Vicencio Maysonet, 43 was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and two counts of Burglary; Principals in the Second Degree or Accessory before the Fact.

