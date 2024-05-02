Victim Shot By Man He Met In Rideshare In Lorton: Police

Yusef Roy, of Lorton, and the passenger were picked up at difference places but were dropped off at the same final destination near the 9200 block of Ashland Woods on March 1, Fairfax County police said.

Police were called to Ashland Woods after Roy fired at the victim multiple times but missed, they said. He was later identified and arrested on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He was being held with no bond. Detectives executed a search warrant on his home and recovered several firearms.

