I-95 Crash Lorton

A tractor trailer crash took out one lane of I-95 in Fairfax County Friday, May 3.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
The VDOT site says the crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 162.9 in Lorton.

Delays were expected with the south left lane closed as of press time.

