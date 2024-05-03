The VDOT site says the crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 162.9 in Lorton.
Delays were expected with the south left lane closed as of press time.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.
A tractor trailer crash took out one lane of I-95 in Fairfax County Friday, May 3.
The VDOT site says the crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 162.9 in Lorton.
Delays were expected with the south left lane closed as of press time.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE