Five 'Rose Ruse' Home Burglaries Probed In Fairfax County: Police

The first incident happened on Dec. 28 on the 900 hundred block of Dominion Reserve Drive in McLean, police said.

In four of the incidents, a woman approaches the home with flowers and knocks on the door. When no one answers, she returns to an awaiting vehicle.

Then, two men force entry into the home and steal valuables. The items stolen from the homes include jewelry, cash, and purses, according to police.

The suspects have tried to hide their identities by obscuring and tampering with home surveillance cameras, police said.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call FCPD detectives at 703-556-7750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – (703) 246-4676.

