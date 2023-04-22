Police ID Driver Killed In Falls Church Crash As 37-Year-Old Woman

Christina Hamilton was in a 2018 Honda Civic, heading east on Arlington Boulevard, when she tried to make the turn near Patrick Henry Drive and was struck by a Honda Accord around 1:10 a.m. in Falls Church, county police said.

A witness reported seeing a man run from the scene of the crash.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the Honda Accord were taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. Speed and alcohol were not factors for the driver of the Honda Accord.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

This was the third non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in the County to date in 2023. In 2022 there were 2 non-pedestrian-related fatal crash.

