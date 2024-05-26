The discoveries were made in the bathrooms of Northside Social on Park Ave., city police said.

A customer was the one who noticed a pen-like device placed under the sink and facing a toilet in one of the eatery's first-floor restrooms, authorities said. The customer turned the device over to a restaurant employee. An identical device was found in a similar hiding spot inside the adjacent first floor restroom immediately after, police said.

The City of Falls Church Police Department was notified about the devices on Monday, May 13, whereby officers responded to the restaurant and recovered the devices.

The cameras contain multiple recordings of victims using the restrooms on Saturday, May 11, likely between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to police. Investigators want to identify all potential victims who may have been recorded by the cameras.

Victims and anyone with information are urged to contact the City of Falls Church Police Criminal Investigations Unit at investigations@fallschurchva.gov.

Northside Social is a highly-rated cafe in Falls Church, offering coffee and espresso, pastries, and an array of alcoholic beverages, including a wine bar. It has both indoor and outdoor seating, on multiple levels. Northside Social also offers private dining and catering.

