$120K In Medications Stolen By New York Trio Arrested At Burke Safeway, Police Say

In February, detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department a tip that an organized retail theft crew was targeting businesses that sold over-the-counter medications in the area. The crew was implicated in thefts totaling over $120,000 dating back to October 2022.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives learned the crew had returned to Fairfax County and on May 18, found the trio at the Burke Centre Parkway Safeway store, county police said.

The three had just stolen more items and were found inside of a vehicle outside.

They were identified as:

Omovudu Iyesi, 49: charged with twenty-eight counts of Grand Larceny, seven counts of Larceny with Intent to Sell, five counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Petit Larceny. He was held on no bond.

Anthony Manley, 19: charged with two counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Larceny with Intent to Sell, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. He was held on bond.

Christen Jenkins Doyle, 20: charged with Grand Larceny and Larceny with Intent to Sell. She was held on a secure bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

