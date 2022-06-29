Wife Of Slain Fairfax Charity Founder Issues Statement After Police Make Arrest

The wife of the charity founder who was shot and killed in his sleep last week thanked the public for their support since her husband's killing.

Heather Glyer released a statement through her representatives on Wednesday, June 29, after Fairfax City police arrested a 33-year-old Arlington man in connection with the killing of Gret Glyer earlier this week.

“I am grateful to the police and everyone who has worked so hard to make this arrest happen so quickly," Glyer wrote. "I am thankful for the outpouring of support we've received from our church, friends, family, and people we haven't even met. Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father. He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on. I know that God is with me and has a plan for my life and for the lives of our children. We would appreciate your prayers.”

Police say Joshua Danehower shot the 32-year-old Gret Glyer just before 3 a.m. on Friday, June 24, as he slept next to his wife at their Bolton Village Court home. Heather and their two young children were home then but unharmed.

Danehower knew the Glyers through their church, reports said, but police are still piecing together a motive in the killing. Officers arrested Danehower at Dulles International Airport where he works at FedEx on Tuesday, June 28.

Officials charged him with second-degree murder, police said. He was being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond, they said.

Fairfax City police Capt. Jeff Hunt told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that thorough police work along with community support led to the arrest.

“Detectives from the criminal investigations division have worked tirelessly over the last four days combing through evidence, conducting interviews, and canvassing the neighborhood for any clues that could point us in the right direction,” he said, per WTOP. “Someone came forward and told us that we should look to Mr. Danehower as a possible suspect in this case.”

Gret Glyer founded the charity fundraising platform DonorSee which has raised millions for aid projects around the globe. Since his death, hundreds have come forward to eulogize him for his work to end extreme poverty. They are now raising money for Glyer's wife and children.

A GoFundMe for them has generated more than $125,000 in donations in five days. A fundraiser through DonorSee has raised nearly $60,000 for the Glyers.

Friends and family will hold a funeral for Gret Glyer at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, at The Falls Church Anglican at 6565 Arlington Blvd. in Falls Church.

