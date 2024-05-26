Drunken Driver Kills Sidewalk Pedestrian In Fairfax County, Police Say

Michael Rambudhan, 38, of Woodbridge, was heading north on North Kings Highway in Huntington, in a 2023 Acura MDX when he left the roadway, struck a median, and continued onto the sidewalk around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, May 24, county police said.

Rambudhan's vehicle struck Lucius Gaskins, 54, of Alexandria, before hitting a tree. Gaskins was declared dead at the scene while Rambudhan suffered minor injuries, and remained at the scene.

He was charged with DWI and refusal and is held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. Detectives believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and speed is still under investigation.

