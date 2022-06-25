GoFundMe Created To Support Family Of Slain Fairfax Charity Founder

A family friend of a slain charity founder has created a GoFundMe to support his wife and two young children.

Police found Gret Glyer shot dead inside of his Bolton Village Court home just before 3 a.m. Friday. The 32-year-old's wife, young daughter, and infant son were home at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed, Fairfax city police said. Police are still investigating the shooting and have not said if there was a break-in at the house.

Hannah and John Gourley, family friends of the Gret and his wife, have created a GoFundMe to cover his funeral expenses and support the family. They have raised more than $46,000 of their $50,000 goal in under 24 hours. More than 220 people have given to the fundraiser.

Glyer was the founder of DonorSee, a charity fundraising platform that helped raise money for aid programs around the globe. He hoped to end extreme poverty in some of the world's poorest countries, according to his company bio.

The company put out a statement on Twitter announcing Glyer's death.

"We deeply regret to inform you of the unexpected and tragic passing of our inspirational Founder @gretglyer," the company wrote. "Gret is a shining light that brought hope and joy to every life he touched. Our thoughts, love, and prayers, are with Gret's beloved wife Heather and their family."

