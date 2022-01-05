Driver, 40, Charged In Crash That Killed Pedestrian In Fairfax County

A 40-year-old woman was charged in a crash that killed a 58-year-old pedestrian last month in Fairfax County, authorities said.

Rachel Isner, of Fairfax, was heading east on Guinea Road in a 2013 Kia Forte when she struck Lloyd Ingram, of Burke, while crossing at Olley Lane on Wednesday, April 20, county police said.

Isner was not traveling at excessive speed and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

She was charged with careless driving and infliction of injury on vulnerable road user. She was issued a summons and released on recognizance.

Victim advocates from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to this case to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.

