MD Murder Suspect Sought In Fairfax County Double Shooting: Police

Javon Antonio Reid is believed to have killed Maurice Anderson, 24, of Washington DC, and wounded the second victim in the 2:20 a.m. incident on S. George Mason Drive in Falls Church, FCPD said.

Reid left the scene prior to police arrival and was identified via surveillance footage and interviews, police said.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or Reid’s whereabouts to call the FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

