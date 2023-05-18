'Life Of The Party' Killed In Bailey's Crossroads Shooting

Maurice Anderson, 24, was gunned down by a man later identified as Javon Antonio Reid, 32, at a restaurant in the Build America Plaza early Sunday, May 7, Fairfax County Police said. A second victim was also struck by gunfire, but survived.

Meanwhile, as authorities search for Reid, a fund has been created to help cover unexpected funeral costs for Anderson, who is survived by six siblings.

"Maurice was always the life of the party laughing joking and always playing," the fund reads. "He loved everything about music. He played multiple instruments along with singing. He was company to keep.

"Maurice was a victim to crime we all wasn’t expecting. He was a victim to a situation that wasn’t meant for him... A genuine soul shouldn’t lose their life for those who don’t respect theirs."

