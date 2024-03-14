Heroic Neighbor Thwarts Burglary, Assault Of Woman In Woodlawn, Fairfax County Police Say

Alexandria resident Deon Omar Traynham, 32, was arrested on Wednesday after being interrupted by a neighbor when he broke into a woman's home and attacked her in the 4500 block of Colony Court in Woodlawn.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. on March 13, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the apartment to investigate a reported burglary in process involving Traynham and a woman who was home alone at the time.

It is alleged that Traynham pushed his way through an unlocked front door and began assaulting the woman. Hearing the commotion, a neighbor came over to investigate the struggle and was able to assist the woman out of her home.

Upon arrival, officers spotted Traynham attempting to flee, at which point he retreated inside the apartment before being taken into custody, though he did not go down easily and kicked the officer multiple times, according to police.

Traynham was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unrelated injuries and later charged with:

Burglary with intent to commit assault;

Abduction;

Assault and battery;

Assault on a law enforcement officer;

Obstruction of justice.

He is being held on no bond.

