Three Suspects Arrested Weeks After Man Found Murdered In Southeast DC Business: MPD

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department took three men into custody on Monday following a weeks-long investigation into the murder of Ballard late in January, officials say.

Those arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed on Monday, March 18:

Steven Metts, 18, of Southeast DC;

Jovontae Wallace, 19, of District Heights, Maryland;

Keondre Carroll, 21, of Southeast DC.

Their arrests come following the department's investigation into Ballard's death, who was found at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 inside a business in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

Officers found Ballard suffering from multiple injuries on the night of his murder, and he was rushed by DC Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

