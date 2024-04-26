Arlington Schools Employee Showed Porn To Three Children: Police

Matthew Pineda, 18, of Fairfax County, is charged with possession of child pornography and assault and battery.

Police said he became the center of an investigation on April 19 and was being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or past inappropriate encounters with Pineda is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at rmunizza@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4171. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.