Largo resident Aubrey McLeod, 29, was shot and killed in the Carver-Langston neighborhood on Wednesday, April 11 in an incident that left five others - including two children - hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers were called at around 6:10 p.m. on the night of the shooting to the 1100 block of 21st Street NE, where they found three men, one woman and a 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to MPD Chief Pamela Smith, officers rendered aid at the scene, though McLeod was pronounced dead by first responders. The other four victims were taken by paramedics to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

While they were being evaluated, police say that a 12-year-old boy also arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound sustained in the incident.

All of their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Following his death, colleagues of Marlea Tolson have come together in support of their co-worker, raising more than $1,000 in the days following his "senseless" death.

"Aubrey, known for his vibrant spirit and promising future, was not just a colleague's son; he was a cherished member of our extended Capital Division family," Tiffany Horvath said.

"Now, as Marlea Tolson, our esteemed co-worker, deals with the devastating loss of her son, Capital Division family rallies together to offer our unwavering support."

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate the fatal shooting, but have been unable to track down the gunmen who opened fire after getting out of a sedan before the mass shooting.

Photos of the vehicle have since been released by investigators.

The vehicle has a white paper tag on the back and none on the front with a spare tire on the front passenger side.

No additional details about the shooters has been provided.

"This GoFundMe campaign aims to ease Marlea's financial strain and provide solace during this dark chapter," organizers wrote. "Your contribution will honor Aubrey's memory and offer comfort to Marlea and her family in their time of need.

"Together, let's stand as a beacon of hope and solidarity for Marlea Tolson, showing her that she is surrounded by love and support during this unimaginably difficult time."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

