Seizure Suspected In DC Mom's Fatal Fall Into Potomac River: Family

Shameka Golson, 39, was enjoying the view of the Potomac River at Georgetown Pier when she suffered a seizure, resulting in her death on Saturday, April 13, her children said on a GoFundMe.

Citing a police report, FOX News said witnesses heard Golson make a noise that sounded as though she was in distress before she leaned over and fell into the water around 7:30 p.m.

Golson was not moving and was found facedown in the water when DC Fire responded, FOX reports. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Golson's children had raised more than $4,000 to assist with funeral expenses as of press time.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.