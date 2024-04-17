Russell, a Northwest DC native, was found shot and killed late on Sunday, April 14 inside an apartment building in the 2400 block of Elvans Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Metropolitan Police Department who heard the gunshots ring out and rushed to investigate the incident.

According to police, the investigation determined that unknown suspects opened fire from a vehicle targeting people outside the building. After the shots rang out, the girl ran inside the building, where she was found and ultimately died.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, April 17. It is unclear who was the target of the shooters.

"Not only was Niomi a beautiful person inside and out, Niomi was a cherished daughter, a loving sister, and a great friend," according to her mother who organized a GoFundMe on the family's behalf.

"At the young age of 15, Niomi had her entire life ahead of her, however that was cut short when she was tragically murdered."

Dozens of donors have been quick to rally around the teen's family, with more than $2,000 raised in the days following her untimely death.

"Niomi was an incredible student, friend, and a ray of sunshine in my 2nd grade class," one donor posted. "I am praying for you all during this trying time."

Another teacher added, "Niomi was such a bright light in our kindergarten class and it was so clear she’d have a beautiful future. Her shining eyes and electric smile will stay with all of us forever."

"The unforeseen death of Niomi has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her grieving mother, sister, brother, along with other relatives, and friends who deeply loved her," Precious Fernandez added.

"Due to Niomi‘s untimely death, the family was not prepared for this unfortunate situation."

Russell's death remains under investigation.

"No parent should have to bury their child and no child deserves their life to be cut short due to a senseless act of violence," Fernandez concluded. "Please put the guns down."

Anyone looking to join the donors supporting the teen's family can do so here.

