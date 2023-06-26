Stranger Danger: Driver Charged With Sodomizing Woman He Picked Up Outside Arlington Nightclub

Arlington resident Julio Basurto is being held behind bars after he was arrested and charged with abduction and forcible sodomy for an incident in May.

It is alleged that a woman got out of the club in the early morning hours in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when Basurto approached her and offered a ride and she got in.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.

During the course of the ride, police say that Basurto sexually assaulted her before she was able to get out and flee. At the time, police noted that Basurto was not operating as a ride share driver or in any “for-hire status.”

The investigation led officers to identify Basurto as a suspect, and he was arrested without incident, the department announced on Monday, June 26.

Basurto is being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility pending his next court appearance.

Officials made note that the investigation is ongoing and they are seeking any other possible sexual assault victims.

Anyone who may have been victimized has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line by calling (703) 228-4180 or emailing ACPTDipline@arlingtonva.us.

