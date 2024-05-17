Fog/Mist 60°

Curtis Moore Arrested For Peeping In Arlington

Yet another Peeping Tom has been arrested in Arlington.

Curtis Moore

Photo Credit: Arlington County PD
Cecilia Levine
This one was drunk, too, police said.

Curtis Moore, 44, was identified as the man looking into the home of a woman on the 1500 block of Key Boulevard Road around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, May 17, county police said.

A lookout was broadcast, and responding officers found Moore, who matched the victim's description of him, police said. Moore was charged with peeping and being drunk in public.

Herbert Otey, a serial peeper, and Christopher Sails were arrested in the last few weeks in Arlington, and charged with peeping.

