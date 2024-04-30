Serial Peeper At It Again: Homeless Man Caught Creeping On Arlington Woman, Cops Say

A woman on the 2000 block of Columbia Pike called police saying a man had been looking into a window of her home before leaving on foot just before 9:30 p.m. on April 29, police in Arlington said.

A lookout was broadcast and officers canvassed the area for the suspect. It wasn't long before they found a man matching the description: Otey, 60.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Otey, of no fixed address, had been observed peeping earlier in the day, police said. He was charged with peeping, 3+ offense in 10 years.

