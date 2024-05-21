Cornerstone opened on April 19 on Columbia Pike, exactly two months after Rebellion closed.

The place is owned by Peter Fejeran and his wife, Kathryn McAbee — who works for the Department of Defense — along with former Rebellion bartender Cindy Kaylor and her husband, Mike O'Hara.

Fejeran is the general manager of the Arlington Drafthouse across the street, a comedy club that's hosted household names like Trevor Noah, John Lovett, and more.

"We're a neighborhood, family-friendly restaurant and bar," Fejeran tells Daily Voice. "We didn't really want to have a gimmick like everywhere else, so we decided to be about good food, good drinks, and good service."

Fejeran designed the basics of the menu and then let the chefs elevate it. So far, the best sellers are the chipotle patty melt and the chicken pot pie.

Fejeran says the focus of Cornerstone is on the community.

"We just want to be a place for the neighborhood to come by and hang out," he said.

The hope is that headliners from the Drafthouse will join the fun.

Cornerstone, 2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA

