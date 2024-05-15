Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 15, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 3600 block of New York Avenue NE to investigate reports of a person who had been struck by a train.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the agency confirmed that one person had been struck, and ultimately died from their injuries.

The fatal strike came hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the College Park Metro Station in Prince George's County.

Amtrak Police are investigating the incident in DC.

No details about the victim was provided by officials. Both fatal strikes remain under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for more information when it is made available.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.