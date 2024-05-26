Man Assaults Officer Telling Him To Back Off Of Security Guard In Arlington, Cops Say

The officer was conducting parking enforcement on the 2900 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington when he saw 29-year-old Otis Brown, of Waldorf, MD, confronting security of a nearby business around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, May 26, county police said.

The officer approached Brown and told him to stop, but Brown shoved the officer into a parked, unoccupied vehicle, causing property damage, then hit the officer several times, county police said in a release. Brown fled on foot with a woman but was captured near S. Glebe Road.

The officer sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Brown was medically evaluated at an area hospital before being transported to booking and charged with assault on police, aggravated malicious wounding, and felony destruction of property.

He was being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

