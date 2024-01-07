Mostly Cloudy 50°

Stolen Car Recovered, Litter Of Puppies Still Missing In Southeast DC, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a bunch of 5-week-old puppies who were stolen from a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Southeast DC.

The stolen puppies

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, police say that a driver left their vehicle running and unlocked in the 1700 block of U Street SE when a suspect walked in and fled with eight puppies inside.

The vehicle has been recovered, but the puppies are still missing.

According to investigators, the puppies were described as being 5-week-old American bull dogs who are dark in color with white markings.

Anyone with information regarding the missing dogs has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

