Stolen Car Recovered, Litter Of Puppies Still Missing In Southeast DC, Police Say

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, police say that a driver left their vehicle running and unlocked in the 1700 block of U Street SE when a suspect walked in and fled with eight puppies inside.

The vehicle has been recovered, but the puppies are still missing.

According to investigators, the puppies were described as being 5-week-old American bull dogs who are dark in color with white markings.

Anyone with information regarding the missing dogs has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.