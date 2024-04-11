Jaime Macedo is facing murder and other charges following the fatal on-campus shooting of 25-year-old Kentucky resident Maxwell Emerson, a teacher and wrestling coach in Oldham County, in what was initially described as "an incident of violence" by officials.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

According to court documents, at around 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, Emerson, who was in DC for a conference at the Library of Congress's Teacher Institute, was approached by Macedo outside the Brookland-CUA Metro Station.

Prosecutors say that Emerson was captured on video walking away from the Metro station a few minutes later with his hands raised and with Macedo following him, forcing him toward a small park near 611 Alumni Lane.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Emerson sent a Snapchat message to a family member advising that he was being robbed at gunpoint, and video captured Macedo closing in on him as he was sitting on a park bench.

Macedo allegedly attempted to grab Emerson's property, and a struggle broke out, during which the former shot the latter in the abdomen.

Emerson was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Macedo was charged in the federal indictment with:

First-degree murder while armed;

Attempted armed robbery;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 12.

