Police ID Man Killed At Catholic University In DC

Kentucky resident Maxwell Emerson has been identified as the victim who was killed "in an incident of violence" that remains under investigation in Northeast DC.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Emerson was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead in what appears to be a targeted attack. It is unclear how he and the shooter knew each other.

"We are aware that there was an incident of violence that resulted in a fatality this morning," school officials posted online early on Wednesday. "There is no present danger to the University community.

"We are working with the Metropolitan D.C. police department. We ask that you pray for the victim who died."

