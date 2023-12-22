Police ID Two Killed In Southwest DC Drive-By Shooting Near Nationals Park (Updated)

Patricia Harris, 35, and Tyrone Jacobs, 24, both of Southwest DC, were shot and killed around noon on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of O Street SW and Hall Street SW that also left two others hospitalized.

According to police, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, and Jacobs later died after being treated. Two other men were hospitalized, one who has since been released, and one who is still being evaluated a day after the shooting.

Following the shooting, a BOLO was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Maryland plates that was later located in Prince George's County on Thursday night severely damaged.

No information about the possible shooters has been released by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

